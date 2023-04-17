Manipur: Weapons Recovered Following Gunfight Between Security Forces And KIA Militants Myanmar Border

NET Web Desk

At least five weapons have been recovered from the site of a gunfight between security forces and KIA/KIO rebels in Manipur.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said: “The combined forces spotted some cadres of KIA/KIO. Since it is a jungle area the visibility is poor.

First rounds were fired from our side and then an exchange of fire happened. The KIA party split and started running amidst the forests.”

The Manipur CM further said, “We have so far recovered 5 arms belonging to KIA cadres and are mostly single barrel country-made weapons. KIA also has AK rifles with them and they also fired back while running. Blood stains are also seen on the route but as of now we cannot confirm any deaths.”

Security forces and KIA/KIO rebels engaged in a gunfight with a heavy exchange of bullets on Sunday near the Indo-Myanmar border in the Churachandpur district of Manipur.

One alleged KIA/KIO militant and civilian sustained injuries in the exchange of fire that took place at Songphu village under Henglep sub-division in Churachandpur district of Manipur bordering Myanmar on Sunday afternoon, an official report said on Monday.

The combined team of security forces comprising personnel of Manipur police, police commandos and troopers of Assam Rifles launched an operation in Songphu village on Sunday (April 16) night following an input that KIA cadres would be moving from Kolchung forest to Songphu village about 80 km from Churachandpur district headquarters in Manipur.