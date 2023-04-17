Meghalaya: Police Constable Arrested For Alleged COVID Fund ‘Misuse’

NET Web Desk

A Meghalaya police policeman has been detained for allegedly misusing COVID funding.

Vicky Biswa, the detained Meghalaya police policeman, has been identified.

Biswa was assigned to Gabriel Iangrai, a suspended Meghalaya police officer.

Vicky Biswa, a Meghalaya police constable, was recently detained in connection with alleged irregularities in the acquisition of COVID components, according to reports.

Among the suspected problems include incorrect invoicing for COVID supplies.

It should be noted that Gabriel Iangrai, a former assistant inspector general (IG) of Meghalaya police, was recently detained on several allegations.

Iangrai was eventually released on bond.