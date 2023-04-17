President Droupadi Murmu Confers National Panchayat Award To Mizoram’s Ngopa

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Aizawl, April 17, 2023: Ngopa village of Mizoram’s Saitual district on Monday bagged the first prize of the Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvottam Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar (NDSPSVP) award making history as the first community in the state to do so.

The award was conferred by President Droupadi Murmu to Ngopa VCP K.Lalremsiam at New Delhi.

Ngopa village received an incentive award of Rs. 1.5 crore and a plague for their best performance in reducing of poverty, bettering livelihoods, maintaining cleanliness, promoting green initiatives, and excellent governance

Ngopa village, a remote hamlet in north-east Mizoram’s Saitual district which housed approximately 1000 families and is located in the north-eastern part of Mizoram bordering Manipur state.

President today inaugurated the National Panchayat Awards Week and conferred the National Panchayat Awards at the ‘National Conference on Incentivization of Panchayats-cum-Award Ceremony’ and also addresses more than one thousand 500 delegates from across the country.