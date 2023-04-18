Tripura Government Directs DMs To Initiate Precautionary Measures For Heat Waves

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 18, 2023: Tripura’s Revenue department issued a letter addressing the District Magistrate and Collectors of eight districts to initiate precautionary measures for heat wave, sun stroke and sun burn.

In the letter, the additional secretary to the government of Tripura MU Ahmed informed “I am directed to inform that the State is reeling over hot weather conditions since last week. As per the IMD report similar condition may continue for more days. There are media reports of impacts of the hot weather that affecting the normal life and running the normal office and business works. There are cautions from the medical fraternity asking people to avoid exposure to blazing sun and heat which might even in worst case result in sun strokes.”

“Similarly, IMD is updating the weather reports and issuing daily bulletins with safety tips for key stakeholders and general public for handling hot weathers. In view of the excessive heat, the State Government announced the closure of schools from 17 to 23 April 2023.”

“In view of the above, you are requested to kindly take necessary steps for management of Heat Wave, Sun Stroke, Sun Burn by conducting extensive awareness through different media, update weather conditions, provide drinking water, provision of shades, medical supports and other necessary provisions in your districts. Activate the Emergency Operation Centres, Quick Response Teams and resources, ensure uninterrupted power supply to all areas and take support from other key agencies as and when required for safety and security of the citizens of the State,” the order reads.

The District Magistrate and Collectors have been directed to submit an action taken report regarding the instructions advised the Revenue department for official records.