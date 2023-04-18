Meghalaya Governmet Ask Schools To Remain Closed Due To Severe Heat Wave In Garo Hills

NET Web Desk

In view of the massive surge in heat wave across the West Garo Hills District, and to ensure the safety and well-being of students, teachers, and staff, the undersigned hereby declare that all Primary, Middle, Secondary and Higher Secondary school activities shall remain closed during the day (8:00 am to 3:00 pm) in the district from 19-04-2023 to 21-04-2023.

Evening/night schools will remain functional as it is.

The heat wave conditions in the district are a matter of concern, and the risk of heat stroke, dehydration, and other heat-related illnesses cannot be ignored.

Therefore, as a precautionary measure, all concerned authorities, including the District School Education Officer, are hereby directed to ensure strict compliance with this order. Further, the mop-up exercise for National Deworming Day is to be done by all institutions on 24.04.23 i.e. Monday.

This order will come into effect immediately and will remain in force until further notice.