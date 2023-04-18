MP Biplab Kumar Deb Become Lone Member Of IIT Council From North East Region

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 18, 2023: Former Chief Minister and incumbent Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb attended the 55th meeting of the IIT Council on Tuesday. The high-level meeting was held in Bhubaneswar under the chairmanship of union Education ninister Dharmendra Pradhan. The union Education minister first welcomed Deb.

He discussed several issues to make IITs play a stronger and more active role for the bright future of students in view of the revised National Education Policy as per Prime Minister’s guidelines. He also gave important advice. Many important decisions were taken in the meeting. Possibly, Deb is the first person from Tripura to occupy this post. He is currently the only member from North Eastern region which is a matter of great pride. As a result, Tripura is likely to get opportunities in the field of technical and higher education at the hands of Deb in the future.

Needless to say, IIIT (Indian Institute of Information Technology), which was started with the efforts of Biplab Kumar Deb when he was Chief Minister, got 100 percent placement of the first batch that passed whose annual income is around Rs 1.25 crore or more. In an effort to provide quality education, the Chief Minister introduced the NCERT curriculum just three months after assuming charge. 125 schools have been converted to CBSE under the Vidyajyoti scheme, along with the construction of North East’s first Forensic University in Tripura and cluster steps taken.

It is to be noted that in December 2022, he was elected as a council member of the Institute of Technology. Only one member from the Rajya Sabha gets this prestigious and important post. Pursuant to a resolution adopted by the Rajya Sabha on December 7, Election to the Council established under Section 31(1) of the Institutes of Technology Act, 1961, MP Biplap Kumar Deb was elected as a member of the Council of the Institute of Technology Act, 1961.