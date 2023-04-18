Supreme Court Grants Bail To Akhil Gogoi In UAPA Case

NET Web Desk

The Supreme Court has granted bail to Assam activist and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case.

However, the court refused to discharge him in the case.

A bench of Justices V Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal, on Monday upheld a Gauhati High Court order which had set aside Gogoi’s discharge in the case, Bar and Bench reported.

Gogoi released a video, in which he thanked the court for granting him bail and said, “I’m now more hopeful to fight against anti-people activities of BJP government.”

