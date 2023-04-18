Ten Fresh COVID Cases Detected In Tripura; Government To Issue Advisory Soon

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 18, 2023: As many as fresh ten cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Tripura amid intense heat wave flow across the state.

So far, the Health department has detected 10 COVID-19 cases comprising of five from Unakoti district, four from West Tripura district and one from North Tripura district, said Director of the Family Welfare and Preventive Medicine Dr Radha Debbarma on Tuesday.

Among the detected patients, one person from North Tripura district had travelled from Mumbai in Maharashtra, she said and added that the Health department had instructed to increase the testing of people coming from outside the state.

Dr Debbarma also said “COVID positive patients are being sent to home isolation while patients having any comorbidities are referred to hospitals. Directions for using masks, sanitizers and maintaining physical distance will be made mandatory soon.”

“Samples of all arriving from outside the state will be collected and sent to Agartala Government Medical College for whole genome sequencing to find out the variant of infected them”, she also added.

A senior official of the state administration informed that the government will soon issue advisory to confine the rise of COVID cases across Tripura and fine will also be imposed if violated.