MP Gupta, IPS Took Over As IG Of BSF, Tripura Frontier

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 19, 2023: M P Gupta, IPS, Assam & Meghalaya cadre officer of 1995 batch took over the charge of Inspector General (IG) of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura. A challenging and sensitive frontier of BSF.

After taking over the charge, he interacted with the officers and took stock of situation of Tripura Frontier. M P Gupta, IPS, is a highly decorated officer and he has been conferred with ASSP in 2002, PMMS in 2011 and PPMDS in 2021.

Before joining Tripura Frontier, he was Joint Director at BSF Academy, Tekanpur in Madhya Pradesh.