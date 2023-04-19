Tripura Power Department’s ‘Vigilance Squad’ To Get TSR Personnel For Stopping Hook Line Dodgers

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 19, 2023: In a bid to stop stealing of electricity from high-tension (HT) and low-tension (LT) lines, initiative has been taken to induct Tripura State Rifles personnel in ‘Vigilance Squad’ throughout the state.

It is widely found that a section of wicked persons are stealing electricity through hook lines from the HT and LT lines across the state and the department is initiating several measures to give a check to those illegal consumption of electricity services, said Power minister Ratan Lal Nath while speaking with Northeast Today here in Agartala city on Tuesday evening.

Citing an instance of creating awareness among people, he said “After assuming the charge of the Power department, emphasis has been laid on the incidents of electricity theft taking place across the state. From April 20 onwards, wide publicity will be conducted throughout the state on behalf of Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited, its district and sub-divisional offices. Big-sized hoardings and flexes will be installed in front of the offices of District Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Block Development Officer, civic bodies and bus terminals in and around Agartala city.”

The Power minister gave a terse warning to those evil-minded people to beware of stealing electricity through hook lines. He asked the officials of the Power department to take action against those thieves who are stealing electricity without disturbing the genuine consumers. “According to the Tripura Electricity Act, people stealing electricity through hook lines will be punished through three years of jail and Rs 10 thousand to be imposed as fine or both”, he added.

In view of this, the Power department had moved a file to the Home department seeking assurance for deploying TSR personnel in Vigilance Squad to nab the dodgers for stealing electricity.

“In order to strengthen the existing ‘Vigilance Branch’, the Power department had processed a file to the Home minister i.e. the Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha for his approval to deploy TSR personnel in the ‘Vigilance Squad’. However, Dr Saha has given assurance in this decision. However, the Power department will be bearing the expenditure of those TSR personnel”, Nath told this reporter.

It is worthy to mention here that the Vigilance Branch of TSECL cut off 3,825 hook lines conducting 699 raids charging penalties of Rs 53.33 lakh in the 2022-23 financial year.