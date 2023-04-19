Tripura’s Nonagenarian Deprived Of Social Allowance; Kamalasagar Panchayat Pradhan Accused Of Negligence

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 19, 2023: A nonagenarian of Tripura’s Chowdhury Tilla area in Kamalasagar assembly constituency under Sepahijala district is deprived of social allowance due to the negligence of Panchayat Pradhan. Even after repeatedly meeting the Panchayat Pradhan and submitting the documents, nonagenarian was not given any benefit of allowance. Not only that, when asked, the Pradhan gets angry and directly says that allowance will not be possible. In this way, the 90-year-old woman, wife of Hara Kshirda Sarkar of Chowdhury Tilla area in Kamalasagar, who was lying on her bed with a heavy heart, burst into tears and expressed her feelings in front of the media personnel on Wednesday.

The 90-year old lady also said that her husband had died long back while her only son had died a few years back. Her son has two sons and one is married. Although they have a lot of problems moving around, they are working in other people’s houses and maintaining some kind of relationship. As there is no arrangement of houses from the government’s side, water flows inside his temporary home after a little rain.

Apart from that, the ration card is also not included in the BPL category, so they are living a difficult life. The old lady also alleged that she had repeatedly approached the Kamalasagar Panchayat Pradhan Chandan Sarkar as to why she was not given old age allowance.

She also said that Chandan has been misbehaving with the people of the area since taking charge of the Panchayat. He has not extended any kind of helping hand to the helpless, weak or the common people. Hence, she drew the attention of Bishalgarh RD block. At least as long as she lives, if she is provided with an old-age allowance, she can live on two handfuls of rice.

Time will tell whether the administration takes action or the local MLA of Kamalasagar assembly constituency Antara Deb Sarkar would look into the matter.