Assam Rifles Conducts Blood Donation Camp

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

A blood donation camp was today organised by Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles at NSS College Serchhip in collaboration with District Hospital Serchhip, Mizoram.

The event was organised as an initiative towards calling for volunteers to donate blood and promote safe blood donation in future as well.

The event comprised of donation of blood by volunteers and troops of Assam Rifles followed by interactive session, addressing their queries pertaining to blood donation and it’s benefits towards personal health and entire society.

Furthermore, it also provided an opportunity for young minds to clear their queries and doubts towards safe blood donation, and also built an insight and understanding towards the health benefits related with blood donation.