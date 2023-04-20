BJP Of Chakma Autonomous District Council Organizes Special Induction Program

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram National Front (MNF) and Member of District Council, Rengkhasya Constituency today resigned from MNF and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) .

In a special induction program organized by the BJP, Alak Bikash Chakma, Ex-MLA, State Core Committee Member, Mizoram Pradesh and Director for 11th CADC General Election BJP Campaign Committee, welcomed Amit Kumar Chakma and his supporters to the party.

Amit Kumar Chakma expressed his reasons for resigning from MNF, stating that the party’s biased decision-making and lack of vision for the future led him to make this decision. He also expressed his confidence in the BJP’s policies and leadership, which he believes will help bring positive change to the region.

The induction program was attended by several prominent BJP members, including party leaders, local representatives, and supporters.

Speaking at the event, Alak Bikash Chakma emphasized the importance of strengthening the party at the grassroots level and working towards the development of the region.

He also thanked Amit Kumar Chakma and his supporters for their decision to join the BJP and expressed his confidence that together, they will work towards the betterment of the region and its people.

The BJP has been making significant strides in the region, with a focus on development and inclusive growth. The party has been working tirelessly to empower local communities and promote the region’s rich cultural heritage.

With the induction of Amit Kumar Chakma and his supporters, the party aims to further strengthen its presence in the region and work towards its vision of a prosperous and inclusive Mizoram.