Tripura Government Electrifying TSR Camps With Solar Power; Pilot Project Initiated In 7,000 Villages

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 20, 2023: In an attempt to promote renewable energy widely in Tripura, the state government has started installing solar power plants at the camps of Tripura State Rifles (TSR). Those personnel posted in remote areas of the state have been demanding electricity services for the long time and in order to address their problems, government is initiating this step.

Tripura’s Power minister Ratanlal Nath while speaking with Northeast Today said that as of now eleven TSR posts have been transformed into solar energy-run camps.

“In promoting the renewable energy sources, the central government had directed the state governments and accordingly, Tripura is having solar energy as the feasible alternative. The electricity transmission had been already upgraded from traditional grid to solar power grid in eleven TSR camps located in remote areas of Tripura. These are- Bir Kumar Para, Thal Chara Para, Joy Chandra Para, New Dalapati para, Bhagirat Para, Majhimani Para, Raj Dhan Para, Thaiya Chandra Para, Desha Ray Para, Biswaram Para and Bijoy Kumar Para in Dhalai district of Tripura.”

“We have plan to install more in collaboration with the Home department. We have also installed water pumps functioned by solar energy for continuous supply of drinking water for the TSR troops deployed in the hilly and remote areas across the state”, Nath said.

Citing that the central government has given clear instructions of converting 50 percent of the electricity consumption on renewable energy, the Power minister said “Solar energy will reduce power cost. As a cost-cutting initiative, many renowned institutions had installed solar panels in their roofs. The National Institute of Technology, Agartala installed solar panels and their electricity bill had dropped to half of their expenses. For power consumption, institutions like NIT, Agartala, All India Radio, MBB Airport, etc. have to pay Rs 4 to 5 lakh instead of Rs 9 to 10 lakh which was being paid earlier.”

A pilot project has been initiated for providing electricity free of cost to some villages using solar micro grids, said Nath and added “Around 7,000 villages had been selected to reap the benefits of this pilot project. For the implementation of this scheme, Gram Panchayats have been shortlisted in six districts- Dhalai, Khowai, North Tripura, South Tripura and West Tripura districts. If we taste success and reap fruitful results, then free electricity initiative using solar micro grids will be installed all other gram panchayats across the state.”