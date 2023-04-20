Tripura Government Plans To Restore Unutilized Water Bodies For Fish Production & Vacant Lands For Farming: Minister – Sudhangshu Das

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 20, 2023: Tripura’s Animal Resource Development and Fisheries departments are contemplating to utilize the vacant lands for creating more farms and restore the unutilized water bodies to meet the demand of fish production, respectively.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the unutilized water bodies and vacant lands across Tripura, the ARD and Fisheries minister Sudhanghsu Das told Northeast Today that the concerned departments had intiated measures in utilizing the water bodies and vacant lands for meeting up the state’s needs.

“The officials of the Animal Resource Development department are chalking out a road map in identifying the vacant lands which will be converted into animal farms under the state government. Through this, agricultural sector would also be boosted and there will be another window opened for farmers as part of employment generation”, he added.

Das said “The Fisheries department’s officials had also started measuring unutilized water bodies throughout the state to make them functional and meet up the demand of fish production to a certain extent. However, the respective department is also planning to send a proposal to the union ministry of Fisheries for sanctioning a fund for restoring water bodies and meeting the demand of a deficit amount of fish.”

Meanwhile, Tripura ARD and Fisheries minister Das is also planning to meet the union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying minister Parshottam Rupala at New Delhi in the last week of April, 2023. He will be apprising the union minister about the demands to be executed in innovative ways. Not only this, Das said that there are certain major demands which are pending for a long time and are worthy to be implemented for the betterment of people.

Apart from this, the minister said that there is discussion going on regarding the commitments made in ‘Sankalp Patra’ and attempts are being made to fulfil those.