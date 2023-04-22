Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme Has 47 Hospitals In Nagaland Empanelled

Hospitals in Nagaland have been empanelled under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme, CMHIS. These include both government and private hospitals. Beneficiaries of this scheme can avail the facilities for hospitalization in these 47 empanelled hospitals within the state.

CHISR, Faith Hospital in Dimapur, District Hospitals in Dimapur, Longleng, Phek, Tuensang, and Zunheboto, Naga Hospital Authority, Bethel hospital, Oking hospital, State Mental Institute, Dr. Imkongliba Memorial District Hospital Mokokchung and Dr. Motsuo Memorial Hospital were among the empanelled government and private hospitals.

The empanelled hospitals include 9 in Kohima, 6 Mokokchung, 5 each in Phek and Tuensang, 4 each in Dimapur and Mon, 3 each in Peren and Kiphire, 2 each in Chumukedima and Shamator and one each from Wokha, Longleng, Noklak and Zunheboto.

