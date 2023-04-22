Nagaland Staff Selection Board Says Viva-Voce For CSR Examination 2022 Will Commence From April 24 Onwards

NET Web Desk

Nagaland Staff Selection Board, NSSB informed that Viva-Voce for the Combined Staff Recruitment Examination 2022 has been rescheduled to commence with effect from April 24, 2023 onwards.

Secretary-cum-Controller of Examination NSSB in a notification said the rescheduled date for the viva voice is in compliance with the directive issued by the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms, Nagaland.

It is informed that the revised schedule for the Viva Voce will be available on the official website of the board nssb.nagaland.gov.in. Candidates have been informed to check the website and strictly comply with the instructions accordingly.