Nitin Gadkari Highlights Enhancement Of NH-108B From Agartala To Khowai Section In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 22, 2023: In the era of double engine government’s regime, the roadways and highways of Tripura are improving immensely from two-lane to four-lane.

The union minister of Road, Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Saturday tweeted that the renovation work of highways are proceeding in a rapid pace in Tripura.

He wrote “In Agartala, we are currently undertaking the refurbishment and enhancement of the Agartala-Khowai section (PKG-I) of the NH-108B. This will involve upgrading it to a 2-lane road with a paved shoulder.”

“The project is part of our commitment, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, to facilitate seamless connectivity in the northeast region and stimulate economic growth in the area”, he added.

Highlighting the tweet of union minister Gadkari, Tripura’s former Chief Minister and incumbent Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted “Marching ahead in road infrastructure under the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji and MoRTH Minister Nitin Gadkari Ji.”

“This highway will profoundly ease the life of the people in Agartala and adjoining districts. #PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti”, he added.

Meanwhile, Tripura Transport minister Sushanta Chowdhury on April 17 last attended a high-level meeting under the chairmanship of Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Gadkari at New Delhi.

In this meeting, Chowdhury highlighted “In the sector of Road, Transport also there are immense achievements attained during the last 4 and half years. Beside the improvement in the intra-state road connectivity infrastructure, connectivity has also been set up with the neighboring state Mizoram. Presently, there are 6 National Highways in the state of 888.81 km length and more 4 National Highways of 229.25 km length has been in principally declared.” “The union minister of the Road Transport & Highways on last October 27, 2021 has declared more 9 projects of Rs 2752 Cr. for upgrading and broadening of the existing National Highways of the state”, he added.