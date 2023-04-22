Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

NStCB Limited Officials Undertake Assessment And Interactive Tour To Pfutsero, Phek, Wokha, Mokokchung, Changtonya, Tuli And Mon Branches

Nagaland State Cooperative Bank, NStCB Limited vice chairman Kekhwengulo Lea along with AGM Mhathung Khuvung and staffs undertook an assessment and interactive tour to Pfutsero, Phek, Wokha, Mokokchung, Changtonya, Tuli and Mon Branches this week.

During the tour, the Vice Chairman made assessment for providing hindrance free services to the customers which will be taken up promptly. He said the Bank with its network of 21 Branches has been a silent and unseen engine of growth for the state’s economy and will continue to do so as new Branches are going to be opened in Noklak, Longleng and Shamator.

He emphasized on providing best customer service by all staffs and urged them to educate the people on Financial Literacy and awareness as Nagas are lacking in this area. He urged the staff to continue with their good work and deed.

