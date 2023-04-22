Tripura Purchasing 40-45 MWs Daily; Power Consumption Records 344 MWs

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 22, 2023: Tripura’s Power department is purchasing about 40 to 45 MWs on daily basis to keep the electricity service unhampered as the consumption has reached 344 MWs during the summer season.

Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) Managing Director (MD) Debasish Sarkar on Saturday evening told Northeast Today that the peak consumption of electricity on Thursday last was about 344 megawatts (MWs) which had crossed the power consumption during the biggest festival ‘Durga Puja’ celebration in the state which recorded 335 MWs in 2022.

“The state government’s own electricity production is 85 MWs, 250 MWs is procured from NEEPCO at Monarchak under Sepahijala district and OTPC at Palatana under Gomati district and the corporation is purchasing 40-45 MWs of electricity on regular basis to keep the services unhampered”, MD Sarkar said.

The Managing Director of TSECL said that the state government had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) of Rs 2,275 crore for power distribution with Asian Development Bank for strengthening and generation efficiency improvement projects. He also added that another project will replace Rokhia’s existing 63 MW (3X21 MW) Open Cycle power project with a 120 MW Combined Cycle power project which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions through fuel saving.

In Tripura, there are 9,46,232 consumers of electricity services which was 7,61,557 till March 31, 2018. Apart from this, there are 23 power divisions, 79 sub-divisions, 13 lakh electric poles comprising of HT, LT and EST lines, 52,000 KMs of transmission lines and 18,000 transformers of various KVs along with 3,000 linemen.

Sarkar also said that the consumers can lodge their complaints through ‘Bidyut Bandhu’ app, send at WhatsApp number 9863596081 and call toll-free number 1912.

Meanwhile, Tripura’s Power minister Ratan Lal Nath in a press conference at Agartala city on Saturday evening informed that the Power department is taking initiative to set up cover conduct on the HT lines so that these wires don’t cut-loose even if giant trees fell on those during any kind of calamity.

He also said that it is found that 577 electric poles uprooted and 337 KMs length of transmission lines have been damaged in the preliminary survey after the thundershower and hail storm across the state. TSECL’s toll-free number and other ways received 1,417 complaints while 977 attended from 4.30 PM onwards of Friday last due to this natural calamity. However, there has been no complaint after Saturday noon.