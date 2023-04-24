Chief Minister Of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, Distributed Grants To Various Beneficiaries Under The Chief Minister Discretionary Grants (CMDG) Programme At Manan Kendra

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, April 24: The Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri Prem Singh Tamang, distributed grants to various beneficiaries under the Chief Minister Discretionary Grants (CMDG) programme at Manan Kendra today.

Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, Shri Jacob Khaling, Shri SD Dhakal, Secretary to the Chief Minister Office, Shri Ranjan Rai, Principal PS to the Chief Minister, Advisors and Chairpersons from allied departments, students and beneficiaries were present at the event.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Prem Singh Tamang congratulated all of the recipients and urged them to use the grants to further their own independence.

He added that the objective of such a scheme is for Parivartan, to lead the State in a progressive and prosperous way. He highlighted the various schemes of the government, especially women-oriented schemes, which had been very successful. He stated that the government has provided various component development trainings for the students.

Shri Tamang also informed that the government will provide certain funds to support inter-district college students.

Lastly, he said that the government has always extended assistance on a regular basis to various organisations, students and individuals for multiple purposes and continues to assist and support them.

The Chief Minister and the dignitaries presented the recipients with a total of 416 cheques for the Chief Minister’s Scholarships, Entrepreneurship Grants, Grants in Aid to NGOs, Scantioned Intimation of Works, Computer Sets and Laptops, and Medical Grants. The Chief Minister also gave out certain grants to the religious community.

A grant was as well given to BDO Pakyong, in order to procure traditional instruments (Naumati Baja).

The programme was organised by the Chief Minister’s Office