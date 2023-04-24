District Magistrate Of Longleng District Orders Enforcement Of National Tobacco Control Programme

NET Web Desk

KOHIMA, 24th April, 2023: Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Longleng district, Dharam Raj has order for enforcement of the National Tobacco Control Programme and Section 4 of COTPA 2003 in schools and other public places under Longleng District.

The order has been issued in view of a number of cases being reported regarding the consumption of Tobacco and other products containing tobacco by school students and children below 18 years of age. According to the order, smoking and chewing tobacco are strictly prohibited in all educational institutions and the same have been declared as no smoking zones under COTPA 2003.

The District Magistrate has directed all educational institutions within the district to initiate the Anti-Tobacco Cell within their respective schools with immediate effect. All schools have been further directed to register formal complaints against tobacco-selling shops located within 100 yards of the school premises or any shop selling tobacco products to minors below 18 years and to students in uniforms, to the District Level Enforcement Squad.

All Hotels, Restaurants and other public utility places have been ordered to mandatorily declare No Smoking zones within their premises with necessary signage. The order informed that defaulters will be fined 200 rupees each for the number of offenses.