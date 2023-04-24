Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Arrives At DAC Mangan Today On A 5 Days Tour Of Mangan District

NET Web Desk

Sikkim, April 24: The Governor of Sikkim Lakshman Prasad Acharya arrived at DAC Mangan today on a 5 days tour of Mangan District.

Alongside The Governor, the programme also had the presence of Zilla Adhakshya, Kado Lepcha, Up- Adhakshya, Sonam Kipa Bhutia, Secretary to Governor, J. D. Bhutia, DC Mangan, Hem Kumar Chettri, SP Mangan, SDPO Mangan, SDM Mangan, BDO Mangan, Head of Office and staffs of line departments, Zilla and ward panchayat members and the local inhabitants of the district.

The Governor was received with a guard of honour followed by the offering of khada to the esteemed guest.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor expressed his gratitude towards everyone present for the warm welcome. Further, he went on to address the importance of Atmanirbhar Bharat which translates to a self-reliant India. He stressed on the need for every individual to develop spirit of inquiry and reform as the responsible citizens upholding the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India. He urged everyone present to further work with the aim of developing the nation in all sectors and also highlighted the indispensable role of farmers in the development of the nation. He further expressed his hope of bringing development to the remotest of villages in the state.

Earlier, a brief report on the various incentives and schemes of the various departments were put forth by the respective representatives of line departments.

The Governor also interacted individually with all the beneficiaries present, with the objective of understanding the problems and difficulties faced by them and also to understand their needs. He also urged the officials of the district to adopt initiatives that may further make the villages of the district Atma Nibhar and also make sure that the schemes and incentives may reach the needful.

The programme was concluded with the offering of National Flag by the Governor of Sikkim to the District Administration.