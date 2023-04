NET Web Desk

Meghalaya, April 24: The HQ 101 Area Shillong today 24th April, 2023 celebrated its Diamond Jubilee Celebration, as part of the celebration a Wreath laying ceremony was held at the War memorial, Shillong which was led by Lieutenant General, R P Kalita, General Officer Commanding In Chief (GOC-IN-C), Eastern Command.

The GOC-IN-C also flagged in the Rhino Riders Motorcycle Rally at Garrison ground, Shillong.