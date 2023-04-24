Prime Minister Narendra Modi Praises Athletes From Northeast Region For Their Outstanding Performance In Various Sports Events

NET Web Desk

IMPHAL, 24th April, 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today praised the athletes from the Northeast region for their outstanding performance in various sports events.

During his virtual address to the Sports Ministers’ ‘Chintan Shivir’ in Manipur, the Prime Minister acknowledged the vital role played by the Northeast in taking the country’s sports tradition forward. He also highlighted the need for improving sports infrastructure in the country to support talented athletes and ensure their success at the international level.

He urged the Centre and state governments to work together to provide quality sports facilities to players. In his address, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur said that cooperation between centre, states and various stakeholders is must to promote the sports in the country.

The Union Minister also praised the achievements made by Manipur in the field of sports. Thakur said that under the Khelo India Abhiyan, the Centre has been trying to improve the sports in the nook and corner of the country.