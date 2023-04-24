The leaders Of MZP Discuss Important Issues With Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, the 24th April 2023: The leaders of Mizo Zirlai Pawl(MZP), the largest students’ organization in the state met Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan today.

During their interaction with the Governor, the students’ leaders shared their views on the essence of the Mizoram Maintenance of Household Register Bill, 2019 which is not yet implemented till now. They urged the Governor and his office to take necessary steps to speed up the process of implementing the bill. In this connection, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati apprised the students’ leaders that the Bill was sent to the President who had queries which needed to be clarified by the state government.

The MZP leaders also shared with the Governor their concern that some vested interests are allegedly violating the sanctity and secularity of Mizoram University. They urged the Governor to look into this matter and take necessary measures to preserve the dignity, sanctity and secularity of the MZU as a centre of education.

The MZP was represented by Pu Lalnunmawia Pautu, President, Pu Andrew F. Lalramnghaka, Vice President, Pu Jacob Lalmuanpuia, General Secretary and Pu Ricky Lalbiakmawia, NESO Vice Chairman.