Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Calls On Union Ministers Jyotiraditya M Scindia & Smriti Irani; Urges Speedy Approval Of Projects

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 24, 2023: Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Monday called on union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia and union Women and Child Development minister Smriti Irani in New Delhi.

During the meeting with union Civil Aviation minister, the Chief Minister apprised him of all the proposals pending for the final approval of the Central Government for the development of the state’s air transport sector. The Chief Minister requested for speedy approval of all these project proposals in the interest of the people of the state.

In a discussion with the union Civil Aviation minister, the Chief Minister raised the issue of declaring Agartala MBB airport as an international airport and night flights at MBB airport. The Chief Minister also requested for the construction of green field airport at Heeracherra in Kailashahar, resumption of cargo services in the state, direct flights between Agartala-Mumbai, Agartala-Hyderabad. The Chief Minister further requested the approval of the Union Ministry for commissioning of Kailashahar airport and construction of helipads at 6 proposed locations in the state.

On the other hand, Tripura CM Dr Saha in a meeting requested the union Women and Child Development minister to approve all the proposals for the welfare of women and children of the state which are under consideration of the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also sought the help of the central government in speedily opening the Anganwadi centres which are closed in different parts of the state. Moreover, the Chief Minister also requested the allocation of necessary funds for the renovation of Anganwadi Centres under the Anganwadi Service Scheme. The Chief Minister further requested the Union Minister to consider the proposal sent for starting three new ICDS projects in the aspirational blocks of Raishyabari, Shilachari and Ganganagar RD blocks in remote areas of the state.

In a discussion with the union minister Irani, the Chief Minister requested price revision and rate hike in providing supplementary nutrition under Anganwadi Service Scheme, allocation of necessary funds for construction of 100-bed multi-specialty hospital for women and children.