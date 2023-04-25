C20 Sustainable And Resilient Communities Conclave To Be Held At Chintan Bhavan, Gangtok, Sikkim

NET Web Desk

SIKKIM, 25th April, 2023: The C20 India 2023 Working Group on Sustainable and Resilient Communities -Climate, Environment and Net Zero Targets, is poised to launch the Sustainability and Resilient Communities Conclave in Sikkim, India, from 29th-30th April 2023. The conclave which will be organised in collaboration with Sikkim State Government aims to provide a platform to the Civil Society Organisations working in the areas of climate, environment, energy from around the world to express the goals of their constituents to G20 world leaders and provides a platform to advance social and economic development and represent the main concerns impacting the world.

The event, which is anticipated to gather 200 attendees from 22 nations, intends to give stakeholders from all over the world a forum to collaborate and exchange ideas while also giving academics, professionals, and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) a chance to participate in G20 policy discussions.

The Inaugural Ceremony on 29th April will be graced by Shri Prem Singh Tamang, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim as the chief guest. Also present will be Amb. H. E. Amb Joyce Kikafunda, Uganda, Shri Kunga Nima Lepcha, Hon’ble Minister Land Revenue and Disaster Management, Government of Sikkim. Amb. Vijay Nambiar, C20 Principal Coordinator will also address the august gathering. Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, President of the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and Troika Member, C20, will present the felicitations.

The valedictory address will be delivered by Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Hon’ble Governor of Sikkim on 30th April, 2023. The event will also be graced by guest of honours Amb. H.E. Mustafa Jawara, Ambassador of Gambia to India, Thongam Biswajit Singh, Hon’ble Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Power, Agriculture, Science & Technology, Government of Manipur.

The event intends to give stakeholders from all over the world a forum to collaborate and exchange ideas, as well as to give academics, professionals, and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) a way to participate in the G20 policy discussions. Other notable dignitaries from the G20 nations will also attend the event. International and local speakers from the government and civic society will also be present. The conclave will place Sikkim, a state rooted in sustainable and resilient practices in the G20 map.

Dr. Maneesha Sudheer, C20 India Working Group Coordinator and Provost, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham shares, “Guided by the C20 Chair, Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, Amma’s vision the conclave aims to provide a platform for the civil society organisations and delegates from around the world to engage in deeper dialogues to address the challenges and gaps in the area of climate resilience, social justice, environmental sustainability and net zero emission management that would help to build communities that are sustainable and resilient. I am delighted that the conference is being held in Sikkim in partnership with the Sikkim State Government, a state which is truly an example of sustainability and resilience. The policy deliberations among a multitude of stakeholders will bring out the recommendations to be provided to the G20 leadership team. I sincerely hope that this will help to pave the way to develop scalable models that can be adopted to multiple countries.”

Speaking about the conclave, Shri Anil Raj Rai, Secretary, Land Revenue and Disaster Management, Government of Sikkim shares, “This C20 conclave at Gangtok is a golden opportunity for Civil Society Organizations of the G20 countries to voice their concerns collectively on several pressing issues.”