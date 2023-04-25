Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Addresses The CIVIL 20 (C20) MIZORAM CONCLAVE On Education & Digital Transformation

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, the 25th April 2023: The collaboration of the Mizoram University and the Amrita University (Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham), Kerala organised the CIVIL 20 (C20) MIZORAM CONCLAVE on ‘Education & Digital Transformation’ for discussion of future of education and digital transformation in the context of India’s G20 Presidency and its C20 Engagement Group today at the Seminar Hall, Department of Education, Mizoram University, Aizawl today. Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati graced the occasion as the chief guest.

On this occasion, Governor also launched the Science and Technology Innovation Hub (STI Hub): improving Tribal Livelihoods, Education and Sustainability (STI – IT LIVES), a joint initiative of Amrita University and Mizoram University.

Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, at the outset of his inaugural address stressed the unique position and responsibility of India through its G20 Presidency. In this connection, he spoke on the importance of Education and Technology for connecting communities within the country and across the globe. He also elaborated on significance of the C20 Engagement Group, representing the world’s civil society and NGOs, as one of the most crucial channels achieve India’s commitment to sustainable development and inclusive growth under its G20 initiatives.

Inaugurating a Science-Technology-Innovation (STI) Hub at Aizawl today as part of the C20 working group on Education & Digital Transformation, Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, Governor of Mizoram spoke of how India has undergone a revolution in the digital arena. Not only are we now headed towards a 6G revolution, but also we are now calculating our cost of living based on digital needs. “Earlier, we used to calculate the per capita cost of living on the basic needs of roti, kapda aur makaan, which means food, clothing and shelter. However, in a modern digitized society, these parameters have changed because our basic and fundamental needs have gone beyond these three things. Today, we need to calculate the index of cost of learning. And, in a modern society, the cost of learning is parallel to the cost of living. The cost of learning includes tools of learning and acquiring knowledge.

The Governor said that India has become a knowledge hub and destination. Therefore, the true index to measure an economy is not its GDP, but its GDKP! The Gross Domestic KNOWLEDGE Potential! The ‘K’ factor, which is the knowledge factor, is critical, and India is far ahead of others in the knowledge factor.Education and knowledge, coupled with the use of technology to enhance education and knowledge, are the true measure of a successful and growing nation.

For Mizoram and parts of the North East region, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati suggested Education & Digital Transformation offers a pathway to come out of the reliance on subsistence agriculture in a world of unpredictable climate patterns. He also stressed the need for adoption of the advancements in technology and digital infrastructures to our education system more aggressively. He believed that Education and knowledge, coupled with the use of technology to enhance education and knowledge, are the true measure of a successful and growing nation.

Full Speech of Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati : dipr.mizoram.gov.in/post/speech-of-dr-hari-babu-kambhampati-honble-governor-of-mizoram-on-the-occasion-of-conclave-on-civil20-c20-working-group-on-education-and-digital-transformation-at-mizoram-university-on-25th-april-2023

The inaugural program of the conclave commenced with a welcome address by Prof. Pravakar Rath, Vice Chancellor, Mizoram University. Speaking on the occasion as a keynote speaker, Mizoram chief Secretary Dr Renu Sharma recognized the present Modi-led government’s thrust on digital literacy but underlined the fact that digital infrastructure needs a higher outlay of funds in the state. She however noted with pride that Mizoram state of literacy percentage is the second highest in the country, second after the state of Kerala. She said tribal culture is blessed with gender equality and therefore the percentage of literacy amongst Mizo women is as high as 89.7 per cent. After Chief Secretary’s address, the video remarks of Ambassador Vijay K Nambiar, Principal Coordinator, C20 was screened. On the theme of the conclave, Ms Hasina Kharbhih, Founder & Chairperson, Impulse NGO Network & Impulse Social Enterprises, Shillong gave an address. Pu Lalhmachhuana, Vice President, CYMA and Prof Prema Nedungadi, National Coordinator, working Group on C20 also shared their special remarks. The inaugural session concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Prof Lalnilawma, HOD, Department of Extension Education & Rural Development, MZU.

The CIVIL 20 (C20) MIZORAM CONCLAVE on ‘Education & Digital Transformation’ focus on the three topics – Substance Abuse Awareness, Skill Development and Digital Transformation, and Food, Nutrition and Ayurveda. In these three sessions of Panel Discussions, the noted panellists with a vast experiences in their respective fields will discuss, deliberate and interacts with the delegates of the conclave.