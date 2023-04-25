Nagaland Directorate Of Industries And Commerce Facilitates State Awardees In Handicraft

NET Web Desk

KOHIMA, 25th April, 2023: A felicitation programme for the State awardees in the handicraft category was held at the Directorate of Industries and Commerce in Kohima today.

A total of 30 individuals were awarded in different categories of arts. Speaking on the occasion as Special Guest, Commissioner and Secretary Kekhrievor Kevichusa said, Nagaland is expecting changes and progress in the textile sector and urged the awardees to cooperate with the department of Industries and Commerce to bring the textile sector to the greater heights.

Padma Shree awardee 2023, Neihuno Sorhie who also attended the programme, shared her journey toward the civilian highest award, and encouraged the awardees to keep striving to excel in life.

Director of Industries and Commerce, A Temjen Jamir in his keynote address informed that the award was being given by the Ministry of Textile in 67 categories based on criteria like design, techniques, materials used and traditions.