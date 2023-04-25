Nagaland Medical College Gets NMC Nod For 100 MBBS Seats

NET Web Desk

NAGALAND, 25th April, 2023: Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of National Medical Commission has given the Letter of Permission (LoP) for 100 MBBS seats to start the New medical college by Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Phirebagie, Kohima under Nagaland University, Kohima for the Academic Year 2023-2024.

The LoP issued by the MARB of the National Medical Commission yesterday stated that the present proposal has been approved on the basis of Physical Compliance Verification Assessment Report and also keeping in view the undertaking given by the Commissioner and Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Nagaland that all the deficiencies as pointed out by the MARB will be rectified by 31st May, 2023. The MARB directed that the Dean of the institution would be fully responsible to fulfil and maintain norms including the infrastructure both physical and human resource, teaching faculty and clinical material etc. throughout the academic year, as stipulated in Regulation of National Medical Commission.

Further, it cautioned that in case of false or wrong declaration or fabricated documents being used for procuring permission of the MARB and the said misconduct is brought to the notice of National Medical Commission or found during surprise assessment at any stage during the current academic year, the institution is liable, not be considered for recognition of the degree.