Tripura: Agartala Municipal Corporation Eager To Guide Civic Bodies Of Bangladesh, Says Mayor – Dipak Majumder

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 25, 2023: Agartala Municipal Corporation’s Mayor Dipak Majumder on Tuesday said that the corporation of Tripura’s capital city is willing to guide the urban local bodies of neighbouring Bangladesh and provide technical support for smooth running of these bodies as well.

A delegation of Bangladeshi journalists arrived in Agartala for studying management of urban body model and met with the Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation.

While speaking to media personnel here, AMC Mayor Majumder said that a delegation of journalists from Comilla arrived here and interacted with him on various aspects of cleanliness and city beautification of Agartala. The city corporation is ardent to share its knowledge with others who are willing to make their city clean.

“If any urban body or Comilla Corporation are willing to know more about our way of functioning, we are ready to extend our knowledge. Along with sharing our experience, we will also try to learn their ways of city management”, he said.

In context to the historical soulful connection between Tripura and Bangladesh during the liberation war, Mayor said “The present generation should be imparted education on the liberation war of Bangladesh as those days were witnessed by us. But the present day’s children and youths are completely unaware of all these. The corporation is talking with the state and central governments for installing a statue of ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Majibur Rahman and a martyr’s altar in memory of the thousands of fighters who sacrificed their lives during the liberation war in 1971.”