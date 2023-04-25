Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur Inspects Ongoing Construction Of New Campus Of National Sports University In Imphal

NET Web Desk

IMPHAL, 25th April, 2023: In Manipur, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur inspected the ongoing construction of new campus of National Sports University in Imphal.

Mr Thakur arrived at the construction site in Imphal West district early this morning along with Manipur’s Youth Affairs and Sports Minister K. Govindas and other high-ranking officials from centre and state governments. He also chaired a review meeting there.

The National Sports University is the first full-fledged sports university of international standard. From the last five years, the classes and other curriculum activities are being conducting from a temporary centre located at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex.