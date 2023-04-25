Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur Inspects Ongoing Construction Of New Campus Of National Sports University In Imphal

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast
NET Web Desk

IMPHAL, 25th April, 2023: In Manipur, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur inspected the ongoing construction of new campus of National Sports University in Imphal.

Mr Thakur arrived at the construction site in Imphal West district early this morning along with Manipur’s Youth Affairs and Sports Minister K. Govindas and other high-ranking officials from centre and state governments. He also chaired a review meeting there.

The National Sports University is the first full-fledged sports university of international standard. From the last five years, the classes and other curriculum activities are being conducting from a temporary centre located at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More Articles
Related News