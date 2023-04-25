World Book Day Observes Today In Aizawl

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, the 25th April 2023: IP&R Minister Pu Lalruatkima graced the occasion of World Book Day as the Chief Guest organized by Mizo Zirlai Pawl, General Headquarters, Aizawl at MZP Conference Hall, Treasury Square today.

MAL Book of The Year 2022 winner Dr. Zohmangaihi was also felicitated by him.

Speaking on the occasion, IPR Minister said that books play an essential role in our lives, broaden our horizons and allow us to gain knowledge from the past and determine our future as well. He expressed his appreciation to MAL Book of The Year, 2022 winner Dr. Zohmang.