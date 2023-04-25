World Malaria Day Observe Across Nagaland

NET Web Desk

KOHIMA, 25th April, 2023: Nagaland observed World Malaria Day today. The State Vector Borne Disease Control Programme organized a World Malaria Day, with the theme, “Time to Deliver Zero Malaria: Invest, Innovate, Implement”, at Kohima.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Director, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Vibeituouno M. Sachu said that World Malaria Day is observed every year on the 25th of April to recognize global efforts to control malaria. Sachu said, the National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control in the State has been progressing steadily toward a malaria-free Nagaland.

Dr. Sachu said that there is a sharp decline in malaria morbidity and mortality, and there have been no malaria deaths since 2017, from 75 deaths in 2006. Sachu informed that in recent years, three Districts:- Mokokchung, Longleng, and Zunheboto have been successful in malaria control programmes with no malaria-positive cases reported.

To successfully eliminate malaria by 2030, she said that the Department harnessed approaches and innovations such as:- Highly Sensitive Rapid Diagnostic Testing Kits, Long Lasting Insecticidal bed nets, advanced anti-malaria drugs, and advanced Data Management Systems.

Sachu lauded the Health Workers for their achievements and appealed to all the frontline workers including the ASHAs for their committed support. On the occasion, three Best performing Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) under Kohima District were felicitated, they are Chichanbeni from Lerie, Temsujungla from AG and Keneiphrenuo from Rusoma.

Meanwhile World Malaria Day was also observed in different districts across Nagaland.