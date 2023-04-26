AIKS Leader Biju Krishnan To Submit Tripura’s Terror Activities Before NHRC

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 26, 2023: All India Krishak Sabha general secretary Biju Krishnan on Wednesday illustrated the various kinds of terror activities took place in Tripura after the assembly election was over. He said that the report of all these incidents have been compiled and place before the National Human Rights Commission.

Besides, various demands have been accepted in the state committee meeting of the All India Krishak Sabha (AIKS) held on Tuesday last which were presented by the general secretary of the Sabha’s state committee and former MLA Pabitra Kar for the state government through a press conference here in Agartala on Wednesday.

The 15-point charter of demands include- The Government shall provide assistance to those farmers who have suffered any other loss including crops, rubber, cattle etc. by miscreants; Agricultural lands and ponds are being forcibly filled up all over the state. As a result, food and the looming fish crisis must be stopped immediately; Adequate provision of fertilizers and pesticides should be made by the government; Rice cultivation should be resumed under SRI system; All irrigation reservoirs should be made operational; The process of cow breeding should be restarted and specific personnel should be employed (door step) for this purpose; Nagichherra agricultural farm should be revived, ICRK and 8 science centres should be actively developed; NREGA and TUEP should be introduced for all agricultural operations including planting of paddy, selection of paddy fields, harvesting of paddy. Ensure 100 days’ of work in NREGA and TUEP; Necessary officers and staff should be appointed in Agriculture Department and Horticulture Department; Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council 125th Amendment Bill should be passed in Parliament immediately and Kokborok language should be included in the 8th schedule in the constitution; The Forest Department should take a proactive role and provide one-time help to all Jumia farmers to protect farmers’ crops and jumia crops from wild animals elephants and monkeys. Necessary measures should be taken to protect crops from rats; A lot of land could not be cultivated due to lack of irrigation this year, all the affected farming families should be given adequate compensation. Farmers affected by drought, floods and natural calamities should be helped by the government; Paddy purchase-centres should be increased including tribal areas, arrangements for purchase should be made as the crop matures; Seeds, fertilizers and pesticides should be given free of charge to the farmers of Jhum; and Patta recipient farmers shall not be evicted from their land. All India Kisan Sabha, Tripura State Committee to help farming with various government schemes.

Thereafter, CPIM state committee member and former MLA Kar also highlighted the picture of post-election terror unleashed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party cadres under the state leadership.

They are- 7 Murders, 1427 incidents of physical assaults, 84 houses burnt down, 86 houses partially burnt, 16 houses vandalized, invasion in 108 houses, robbery in 55 houses, 97 shops burnt completely, 380 shops vandalized, 41 shops lifted, fire set in 215 rubber plantations, poisoning in 31 ponds, 606 incidents of spoiled crops, 11 vehicle vandalized, 3 auto-rickshaws smashed, arson of 21 cars, 75 auto-rickshaws burnt, 104 motorcycles broken, 6 motorcycles burnt, robbery of 3 motorcycles, 636 vehicles blocked, 9 project workers prevented from attending work site, 323 shops closed, 831 houses evicted, cable network of two houses disconnected, 1168 cases of extortion from Rs 5000 to more than Rs 10 lakhs, setting fire on 31 piles of straws, and many more.