Mizoram: 42-Year-Old Woman Arrested With Meth Worth Rs 10 Crore

NET Web Desk

A 42-year-old woman was arrested with methamphetamine worth over Rs 10 crore in Aizawl, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the police’s Special Branch raided a house in Laipuitlang area on Monday and seized 5.2 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine from the “woman peddler”, they said in a statement.

The seized drugs were worth Rs 10.4 crore in the international black market, police said.

The accused, who hailed from Champhai town, was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the statement said.

On April 22, methamphetamine worth Rs 3 crore was seized from a 35-year-old man, who was a local social media influencer, police said. Meanwhile, the State Excise and Narcotics Department launched ‘Ruhhlo Do’ or ‘war on drugs’ on Monday.

The state government had formed a ‘Core Committee on Ruihhlo Do’, headed by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, in May last year to tackle the drug menace in the state. Under the initiative, task forces were formed in all districts to combat drugs at the local level.