Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Lays Emphasis To Set Up Border Multi-Speciality Hospital For High Demand From Bangladeshi Citizens

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 26, 2023: Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday laid emphasis on setting up of an international standard Ayurveda and Yoga school in the state to tap the business and trade potential with the countries of South East Asia.

While sharing dais with union Health and Family Welfare minister Mansukh L Mandaviya during the two-day long event of ‘One Earth-One Health: Advantage Healthcare India 2023’ at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, Tripura CM Dr Saha said that the hills and valleys of the state are full of medicinal plants. Hence, he emphasized on setting up of an Ayurveda medicine manufacturing unit in Tripura by utilizing this resource.

Not only this, Tripura will become the gateway to South East Asian countries once the connectivity through Sabroom’s Maitri Setu in extreme corner of the South Tripura district becomes operational. This will create opportunities from the business and trade point of view in the state, he said.

Following the philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, Dr Saha said “We are always working for the welfare of the whole world. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also presented to the world the principle of ‘One Earth-One Health’ i.e. working for the good health of all life including the world of animals. This policy will help prevent disease, reduce costs, improve food security and save lives.”

“Tripura is working on a dynamic and progressive policy in health services. Many patients from neighbouring Bangladesh come to Tripura for treatment. If world class medical infrastructure is developed in the state then the people of Bangladesh will also benefit from it immensely. They can avail medical services at low cost”, Dr Saha said on the occasion.

Claiming that there is an ample opportunity to coordinate modern medical methods with AYUSH, Tripura CM said that this service is in great demand among the citizens of Bangladesh so a border multi-specialty hospital can be built in Tripura.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and addressed the two-day long event virtually while union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. ML Mandaviya, Tripura’s Chief Minister Dr Saha, Sikkim’s Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Pal, Apollo Hospital Group’s Joint Managing Director Dr Sangeeta Reddy and FICCI’s general secretary Shailesh Pathak were present physically.