Tripura Minister Sudhangshu Das Meets Union Minister Virendra Kumar At New Delhi; Requests Sanctioning & Releasing Of Funds

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 26, 2023: Tripura’s Fisheries and Scheduled Caste (SC) Welfare minister Sudhangshu Das had an official meeting with union Social Justice and Empowerment minister Virendra Kumar at New Delhi on Wednesday and sought sanctioning of funds for restoration of various water bodies, construction of hostels and arrangements of education for SC boys and girls.

Apart from this, Das also expressed his sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for extending financial assistance under various schemes for the development of SC community in Tripura.

Tripura Fisheries and SC Welfare minister also requested union Social Justice and Empowerment minister for intervention to facilitate sanctioning and releasing of funds for various schemes and projects which is utmost important for the development of the state.

Das demanded sanctioning of the project cost of Rs 34.05 crore (Grant-in-aid) submitted for infrastructure redevelopment of Fish Market at Maharajganj Market in Agartala city under Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jati Abhyuday Yojana.

Secondly, sanctioning of the project cost of Rs 38.39 crore (Grant-in-aid) submitted for infrastructure redevelopment of Satramiya Water Body, Birchandranagar in Unakoti District under Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jati Abhyuday Yojana.

Thirdly, early release of balance fund under project cost of Rs 46.31 crore for Special Central Assistance to Scheduled castes Sub-Plan (Grant-in-aid) under PM-AJAY for the year 2022-23 out of which Rs 11.58 crore already sanctioned and Rs 0.85 crore released.

Fourthly, early release of Central Assistance of Rs 29.455 lakhs for implementation of the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955 for the year 2022-23.

Apart from this, Tripura minister also discussed with union minister for development of Sadbhawana complex in Agartala, construction of 06 new hostels under BJRCY, proposal for sanction of fund for Skill Development Training to 8500 unemployed SC youths, and proposal for arrangement of Pre-Examination Coaching on IAS and IPS to 100 SC Boys and Girls in reputed coaching institution at New Delhi.