Tripura: Power Minister Allegedly Oppressed Common People; TIPRA Citizens’ Federation Seeks Tripura CM’s Intervention

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 26, 2023: TIPRA Citizens’ Federation convenor and former MLA Tapas Dey on Wednesday took a jibe on Power minister Ratan Lal Nath addressing the Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik for oppressing common people with disruption of electricity services uninterruptedly.

In a letter to the Tripura CM, TCF convenor Tapas Dey wrote “On 6th of March, 2023, Minister of Power department informed an august assembly that there would be seamless 24×7 power supply throughout the state. On this day itself, there was no power in the city of Agartala for more than 6 hours. And surprisingly the call centre was also not lifting phone from the aggrieved customer.”

“Virtually, sun was melting in the city of Agartala and elsewhere and the Power Department was in stoic silence. Similar incident followed after a few days in spite of the specific promise from the power minister.”

“The disruption of power is going on systematically and uninterruptedly. The vaunted promise of the Power Minister is now talk if the town. When the Palatana Project was implemented courtesy the Left Front Government and the Government of India, there was no load shedding at all. People sold their inverters. Now, there is again spree of buying inverters and it is terrible, we feel betrayed. Our trust has been belied. Trust has to be earned and should come only after the passage of time”, Dey added.

Federation’s convenor also said “The power department has become a virtual white elephant with mounting unheard-of corruption. There is floor only without any structure at the lower level. The Government may consider publishing a white paper as to what has to be done and what has gone awry.”

Notably, TIPRA Citizens’ Federation is affiliated to TIPRA Motha led by its chairman Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, who is also the royal scion of Tripura. TIPRA Motha is the ruling party in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).