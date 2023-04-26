Tripura: Toddler Gets No Treatment In GBP Hospital, Alleges Parents

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 26, 2023: Allegations of no surgery in Tripura’s Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital has been raised after the hospital authority returned a two and half year old child without treatment on Wednesday.

The parents of the child sought help from the Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha, who is also a doctor by profession in this regard.

Reportedly, a two and half year old child named Junaid Hossain was returned from GBP Hospital here in Agartala city without treatment. The child is suffering from kidney problems. The family hailed from Kailashahar in Unakoti district arrived in Agartala city for better treatment at GBP Hospital. Accordingly, the child got admitted in the state’s top hospital. But after a few days, the family members complained that the GB hospital authorities gave them leave without treatment. In this situation, they appealed to the Chief Minister for help.

Speaking to Northeast Today at the premises of Agartala Press Club on Wednesday, child’s father said that his two and half year old son is a kidney patient.

“The problem in kidney was detected on January 19 last and was healed for some time after paying visit to local doctor. Thereafter, we again visited doctor on April 04 last. Later, as the sufferings rose, we have come all the way from Kailashahar to Agartala on April 21 last and paid visit to Dr Tapas Ghosh with my child’s problem in his kidney. On April 23 last, Dr Ghosh advised us to admit my son in GBP Hospital immediately.”

“Accordingly, my son was admitted. The attending doctors informed us that the treatment procedure will begin after 48 hours, later they again informed us that the process will begin after 72 hours. After completion of 72 hours, the healthcare staff of GBP Hospital called me to put signature in a copy and announced that my son is discharged from the hospital,” said Junaid’s father in a pathetic tone.

Expressing disappointment about healthcare services, he also said “In such a situation, what shall I do? My son’s condition is not at all good. I thought that the healthcare system would have been better as the Chief Minister of Tripura is a doctor himself. We would be getting proper services from the state’s top hospital. I don’t know what will happen to my son.”

However, the prescription issued for patient i.e. two and half year old Junaid Hossain has a seal and signature of Dr Ripan Debbarma who is the Assistant Professor, Department of Paediatrics of the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC).

When contacted with the Medical Superintendent of GBP Hospital Dr Sanjib Debbarma, he replied he was in a meeting. Later, he was unavailable to comment regarding this till 6.58 PM of Wednesday evening. Dr Debbarma is also a paediatrician by speciality.