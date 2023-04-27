Mizoram Governor Inaugurates Hackathon Tech Event

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati today inaugurated a three-day tech event called Hackathon at the Arya Mess, PHQ, Aizawl

The Hackathon, organized by Mizoram Police in collaboration with the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Aizawl, Mizoram, will create a platform for talented tech students of the NITs all over India, the Mizoram University, Govt Zirtiri Residential College, NIELIT and the ICFAI to showcase their skills and creativity. During this event, the participants will attempt to provide ideas and solutions for solving day-to-day challenges faced by the police.

In inaugural address, Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati commended the laudable actions of Mizoram Police in dealing with law-and-order issues, traffic management, drug detection and general crime investigation. He congratulated the Mizoram Police and the NIT, Mizoram for coming up with a very smart and viable joint initiative to organise this Hack-venture event. He urged the participants to try their best, to give their best to their country in providing smart ideas and solutions for utilization in law and enforcement-related works.

Governor suggested that by partnering with an elite technical institute like the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram, Mizoram Police can tap into the expertise of the students and faculty in the fields of computer science, data analytics and artificial intelligence. These experts can help Mizoram Police Department analyse crime data, develop predictive policing models, and create new tools and technologies that can help officers do their jobs more effectively. He also finds it highly encouraging that students will be given such a platform for sharing and interaction, and I am hopeful that there will continue to be good participation from them in future events as well.

DGP Devesh Chandra Srivastava, DGP Mizoram gave a detailed account of how smart policing has been implemented across India after the initiatives taken up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. DGP spoke on the issues pertaining to cybercrime, cyber security, drug trafficking, human trafficking, Aizawl City Traffic management and other pressing issues that needed to be addressed. As per his briefing, over 1033 cases of cybercrimes are being registered by the Mizoram police, 54 offenders were arrested with 16 people, so far had been convicted in connection with the cybercrime in the state within a short period.

The Hackathon event scheduled to be held from 27 April to 29th April 2023 will comprise events such as a cyber security quiz, web development challenge and idea pitching contests with an overall theme of improving police functioning through information technology solutions. Further, the event will also feature talks from subject matter experts from Central Government agencies such as Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (14C) and National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and Cyber Security experts from the industry.