Mizoram Observes Electrical Safety Day

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Electrical Safety Day was observed throughout the 11 districts of Mizoram today. At the capital Aizawl, the event was held at Bawngkawn Cultural Centre where P&E Minister R Lalzirliana graced the event as the Chief Guest.

After several years of not observing the day, it was decided that it shall be observed on a regular basis.

R Lalzirliana stated that many have lost their lives due to faulty electrical wiring and due to lack of safety measures taken up by the employees of the Electrical Department.

He made a clarion call for the employees of the department to educate citizens on the importance of safe electricity.