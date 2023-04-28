New Cargo Building Inaugurated At MBB Airport To Promote Local Products In Global Market: Tripura Minister – Sushanta Chowdhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 28, 2023: Tripura’s new Cargo Building at the premises of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here in Agartala city was inaugurated by Transport minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Friday.

While inaugurating the new cargo building, Chowdhury said “Under the supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MBB Airport has been developed for improvising the communication system of Tripura and installed advanced air traffic management for the future. The convenience of integrated model cargo transport services will be available here from now on.”

Speaking about benefits to be reaped in coming days, Transport minister said “Through the cargo transportation services of this airport, the local products produced in Tripura can be transported to national and international markets. Through seamless transportation of goods, this cargo service will play an important role in the economic development of Tripura. Ultimately, local businessmen and women will earn profit due to this service.”

In this inaugural ceremony, Secretary of the Transport department Uttam Kumar Chakma, District Magistrate of West Tripura district Debapriya Bardhan, Transport Commissioner Subrata Chowdhury, MBB Airport Director Kailash Chandra Meena, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel involved in security arrangements at MBB Airport in Agartala along with other officials and employees engaged in transportation of cargo goods were present.

It is worthy to mention here that the construction work of the cargo building with ground floor size of 1055 square metre and 217 square metre of first floor for office purpose completed on December 29, 2022 at MBB Airport spending an amount of Rs 17 crore approximately.

This cargo building is having a capacity of handling annual cargo of 40,150 metric tonnes for both incoming and outgoing cargo which is 10 times more than existing demand of cargo.

The provisions available for this cargo building are perishable and non-perishable cargo, cold storage facility, strong room, dangerous goods, etc. Entire premises are covered under CCTV surveillance, security equipment, firefighting and detection system, air-conditioning facility in office rooms, toilets, water supply system for drinking as well as firefighting purpose, parking area, etc.