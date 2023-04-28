Tripura: 1,189 People Reaps Benefits From ‘Sansad Mega Health Camp’ At Mohanpur

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 28, 2023: In accordance with the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a ‘Sansad Mega Health Camp’ was organized with the initiative of Tripura’s former Chief Minister and incumbent Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb at the premises of Swami Vivekananda College in Mohanpur under West Tripura district on Friday.

Expert doctors from pediatrics, neuro-cardiology, gynaecology, dentistry, bone, skin, eye, nose, ear, throat and medicine departments of noted famous hospitals of the country were present in the camp. Besides, expert doctors of the state also participated in this health camp.

Altogether, 1,189 patients were treated and given necessary medicines in the camp. Moreover, various types of tests are also done free of cost to the patients.

It may be noted that specialist doctors from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, PGI Hospital and Max Hospital treated the patients in the camp.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratanlal Nath said that three such MP mega health camps have been organized in the state. The objective of this camp is to provide better health services to the poor people. That is why MPs are organizing such health camps. Specialist doctors from reputed hospitals of the country are providing health services in the camp. For this, patients do not have to go abroad.

Agriculture Minister thanked Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb for organizing such a health camp in Mohanpur.

At the camp, Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb said that since 2014 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there has been a huge change in medical services in the country. This kind of health camp has been organized to bring the touch of this change in the medical field to the Mohanpur area of the state. Specialist doctors from reputed hospitals in India are providing medical services and also giving necessary medicine in the camp.

In the camp, MP Deb urged the residents to take advantage of medical treatment through Ayushman Bharat Card.

Mohanpur Municipal Council Chairperson Anita Debnath, Vice Chairperson Shankar Deb, Mohanpur Panchayat Samiti Chairman Reena Debbarma, Mohanpur SDM Subrata Bhattacharya, West Tripura district Chief Health Officer Dr Debashis Das and others.