ONGC Tripura Asset Kicks Off SAKSHAM-2023

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 29, 2023: Oil and Gas Conservation Awareness Drive, ‘Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsav’, popularly known as SAKSHAM – 2023 was inaugurated at Tripura Asset with great zeal and enthusiasm, and witnessed spectacular participation and support from all sections of the Asset.

Executive Director & Asset Manager of ONGC Tripura Asset Tarun Malik was the chief guest on the occasion and he was accompanied by senior officers of the Asset. The event witnessed participation in large numbers from the ONGC community posted at the Badharghat Base Office Complex in Agartala.

ED-AM Tarun Malik, in his address on the occasion, emphasised upon promoting measures for accelerating conservation of petroleum products thereby fostering environment protection, energy security and sustainable development, as well as generating awareness among masses about the importance, benefits and methods of conserving petroleum products.

He also stressed upon the need for capacity building and encouraging greater R&D efforts aimed at petroleum conservation and environment protection, fuel-efficient technologies and alternate fuels and renewables.

He urged employees present during the event to come up with idea of energy conservation and advised each one to contribute whole heartedly in the energy saving campaign, Saksham-2023. His inspirational speech motivated the audience present towards the energy conservation.

As part of Saksham-2023, a free PUC (Pollution Under Control) camp was also held at the Tripura Asset premises on April 29 where over 200 vehicles (from within and outside ONGC) came in to have their emissions checked free of cost.