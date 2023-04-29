Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Committed To Solve Basic Problems Of People

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 29, 2023: The present Bharatiya Janata Party-led government is committed to solving the basic problems of common people.

This government wants to bring good governance to every family of the state with the aim of ‘Prati Ghore Sushasan’. Apart from this, the state government wants to implement the promises made in ‘Sankalp Patra’ for people of the state during the assembly elections to build a better Tripura.

That is why Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha has recently visited Delhi with matters related to the interests of the state.

A day after his return from the nation’s capital city, the state’s administrative head i.e. Chief Secretary and Chief Minister again listened to the people’s various problems at his official residence here in Agartala on Saturday.

He is literally the chief minister of the people. After all, the people’s representative and the Chief Minister of Tripura. The responsibility of seeing the happiness – sorrow, advantage – disadvantage, good and bad of every people of the state is on his shoulders. One of the duties and responsibilities of the chief minister is to know people’s problems and solve them properly.

We are committed to deliver good governance & address the public grievances. Today listened to various issues raised by the common people at my official residence & assured them of taking necessary steps. pic.twitter.com/tYogPiKIbc — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) April 29, 2023

For the past few weeks, Chief Minister Dr Saha has been meeting people regularly whenever he gets time. During that meeting, he learns about the various problems of people. On Saturday morning too, the Chief Minister faced the common people at his official residence. Common people from different parts of the state appeared before the Chief Minister on this day with various problems. Top officials of the state administration, including the Chief Minister, became aware of the problems of the people.

Later, the Chief Minister said through social media “Our government is constantly working to solve the various problems of the people. In order to deliver the government more simply to the citizens, today I came to know about the various problems of the people in my official residence. I direct the officials of the concerned departments to take necessary steps to resolve these issues properly.”

During the meeting with the people on this day, Chief Minister’s Office Secretary Dr PK Chakraborty, Health Department Secretary Dr Debashis Basu and other officials were present.