Tripura: Husband Kills Minor Wife; Dumps Body In Two Parts

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 29, 2023: In a heart-wrenching incident at Tripura’s Muslim Para area in the suburbs of Agartala city, a 15-year old housewife named Tanuja Begum was murdered by her 24-year old husband and later, decimating the body into two parts and buried in a wetland on Friday afternoon.

The 24-year old husband identified as Khayam Miah was the accused person behind this grisly incident.

Reportedly, the in-laws on Friday morning found that Tanuja went missing. Accordingly, East Agartala police station staff were informed. Superintendent of Police of the West Tripura district Dr Kiran Kumar K, SDPO Ashish Dasgupta in-charge of Amtali as well as Sadar, Officer-in-Charge of East Police Station and Collegetila outpost police officials rushed to the spot.

The police suspect that the fugitive husband and the various clothes in the house were stained with blood on the wall and splattered with blood. Meanwhile, the dog squad along with forensic laboratory staff rushed to investigate. The mystery is further compounded by the blood stains coming out of the gate of the house.

According to the locals, the accused Khayam was seen walking around the area the night before. It is learned that Khayyam’s house is in the neighboring area, but the 15-year-old minor housewife’s house is in Charipara area under Bishalgarh sub-division in Sepahijala district.

Meanwhile, the accused Khayam was arrested from Siddhi Ashram area under Amtali police station on Friday afternoon during the investigation. It is learned that the accused Khayam confessed to killing his wife by hacking her into pieces during the police interrogation. He was taken to the banks of the Howrah river in the presence of SDPO Ashish Dasgupta and OC East Police Station Sanjit Sen. There he tried to mislead the police by showing the place where his wife’s dismembered body was dumped in the river. Later, during the police investigation, various parts of the minor housewife’s body were recovered in two bags under the ground in the clay field in Aralia Ward Office area in the outskirts of Agartala city.

According to the sources of East Agartala Women’s Police Station, a case of destruction of evidence including murder under IPC Sections 302 and 201 has been registered against him.

In the capital city itself, such sensational murder naturally triggered tension. The people of the capital city were also shocked by the incident.