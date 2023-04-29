Tripura To Get Central Veterinary University; Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony Likely In May: ARD Minister – Sudhangshu Das

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 29, 2023: Tripura is going to have its central veterinary university and final call for unveiling the foundation stone will be taken in May next, Animal Resource Development minister Sudhangshu Das said at the celebration of ‘World Veterinary Day 2023’ celebration here in Agartala city on Saturday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, ARD minister Das highlighted the problems faced by the existing College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry at RK Nagar, located in the outskirts of Agartala city.

“During my visit to the Veterinary College, the authorities raised an issue regarding its affiliation and students have to travel outside the state for pursuing PG courses as well. In my recent visit to New Delhi, I raised these points and demanded for setting up of central veterinary university in Tripura. The president of the Veterinary Council of India Dr Umesh Chandra Sharma was immensely happy hearing this demand and discussed for half an hour regarding this in presence of ARD officials. In a positive note, he assured me that Tripura is going to get central veterinary university”, he said.

Glad to attend the program of "World Veterinary Day 2023" organised by Tripura Veterinary Council at Rabindra Bhawan.

The theme of World Veterinary Day this year is to promote diversity, equity and inclusiveness in the veterinary profession. pic.twitter.com/m353APlhxp — Sudhangshu Das (@Mlasudhangshu51) April 29, 2023

In a sorrowful tone, Tripura ARD minister said that the students are bound to move outside the state for pursuing higher studies as no facility is available present here.

“It is seen that students are going to other states in India for pursuing post-graduation courses while there are a section of families who fail to support their children financially as they are poor and poverty-trodden. Hence, setting up of central veterinary university would be highly beneficial for the students of Tripura”, Das told the gathering.

He also said “It is expected that another meeting will be convened by the union ARD and Fisheries minister Parshottam Rupala and Veterinary Council of India’s president in the first or second week of May next and thereafter, the final decision would be taken for unveiling the plaque of the foundation stone for central veterinary university in Tripura.”

Minister also appreciated the veterinary doctors for their commendable jobs as they are providing treatment to those living beings who are incapable of expressing the problems. These veterinarians are considered as best doctor in this society.

He further stated that the Agriculture and Animal Husbandry were combined together as departments before 1990 in India. These two departments plays a key role in growth of GDP of the whole country. This ARD department play a vital role in boosting the economic scenario of rural areas.