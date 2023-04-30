Special Task Force To Initiate Action Against Extortion & Mafia Activities: Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 30, 2023: A Special Task Force to be formed in Tripura in order to deal with the crimes of extortion and mafia-related activities across the state, Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha said on Sunday.

While addressing at the blood donation camp organized by the Tripura Government Employees Federation (TGEF) here in Agartala city on Sunday morning, Dr Saha said that the overall development of the state is one of the goals of the government but there are various obstacles in this development. However, the state government and the party are repeatedly warning against anti-social and immoral activities. This government will not tolerate extortion or mafia under any circumstances. So this time crime branch has been given the task of forming a special task force to deal with these crimes.

Apart from this, regarding the formation of STF, Chief Minister Dr Saha said that after the elections, there have been complaints of terrorism from various parts of the state. That is why repeated warnings have been given by the state government. Along with this, the party has also warned from time to time. But still there were allegations of unethical work in some places. So realizing the importance of this issue, the state government decided to form STF or Special Task Force. And this STF has been given full responsibility to deal with the cases of extortion, hooliganism, mafias. The Chief Minister warned that those involved in extortion and mafia cases will be brought under the law and action will be taken.

It may be noted that since the announcement of the results of the recently held assembly elections, allegations of terrorism have been raised in various parts of the state. In these cases, a part of the ruling party has been accused of being morally degenerate. Therefore, formation of STF is considered to be a significant step of the state government to deal with these incidents.

In his inaugural address, the Chief Minister said that due to the elections in the past, there was shortage of blood in the blood banks of the state. After learning about the incident, he appealed to the people of the state to come forward and donate blood. After that, various voluntary organizations are coming forward to donate blood. The Chief Minister said that there is no alternative to blood donation. Through this blood donation, the sense of brotherhood is awakened among people. When you donate blood to a sick patient, that sick patient feels that he has received a priceless donation. Blood donors also understand the value of this blood donation.

Donating blood is a great gift and keeping this goal in mind, responding to the call of Chief Minister Professor Dr. Manik Saha, various clubs, social organizations, organizations are coming forward in this social work. Voluntary blood donation programs are being organized across the state including the capital for the past few weeks. Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder, Corporator Ratna Dutta and others were present on the occasion. The presence of voluntary blood donors was observed in the blood donation program on this day.